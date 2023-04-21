Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

CeeDee Lamb has become a focal point of the Dallas Cowboys offense. While the Cowboys locked down their star receiver in the short-term, Dallas will soon need to begin looking at Lamb’s long-term future.

The Cowboys picked up Lamb’s fifth-year option, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Lamb is now set to make $17.9 million for the 2024 season.

It’ll be a major raise for Lamb, who is only making a $2.5 million base salary in 2023. Still, his contract runs out after the 2024 season. Picking up his option ensures Lamb stays. But the Cowboys will have to come forward to a pricey long-term extension to keep Lamb beyond 2024.

CeeDee Lamb joined the Cowboys as the team’s first-round pick in 2020. He has appeared in 49 games, catching 260 passes for 3,396 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lamb took his game up a notch in 2022, being named to his second straight Pro Bowl and earning his first All Pro selection.

The Cowboys star caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. All three stats were career-highs.

As the Cowboys enter the 2023 season, Lamb is once again expected to lead their passing attack. If Dallas wants to make the postseason, they’ll need their star to be at the top of his game, once again.

If Lamb keeps performing, the Cowboys will eventually have to cough up the dough. They can’t afford to lose him. While he’s now locked in for the next two years, the pressure is on Dallas to re-sign the Pro Bowl WR. Another strong season from Lamb should force the Cowboys’ hand.