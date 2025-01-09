ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill could possibly be heading toward a divorce, but the wide receiver's agent Drew Rosenhaus noted on the Pat McAfee Show that those rumors aren't true. Even if that is the case now, things can change over the offseason, and Hill could feel like a new situation could be best for him.

If Hill decides that the end is near for the Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys are the betting favorites to trade for him, according to BetOnline.

The Cowboys are led on offense by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but it would help if they had another weapon to help them. While Lamb is a nice route runner and can do a little bit of everything on the field, Hill could take the top off the defense with his speed. He could also open up the field for other players on the field and could make Prescott's job easier.

It would be interesting to see what the Cowboys would give up to get Hill, especially with them already having two big contracts on offense with Prescott and Lamb. They also have to make a decision on if they're going to pay Micah Parsons, who is due for a big extension.

Tyreek Hill's agent denies trade rumors

After the Dolphins' loss against the New York Jets in the season finale, Tyreek Hill hinted at possibly wanting to leave the team.

“I'm opening the door. I'm out bro,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Days later, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, went on the Pat McAfee Show and denied any trade rumors that may have grown after the wide receiver went on his rant.

“I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Miami Dolphins football team, he had a nice meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel,” Hill said. “I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he's the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries, Tyreek Hill is not one of them.”

Hill had a down year statistically, and some things didn't work in his favor. To start, Hill broke his wrist in training camp and opted not to get surgery, which may have affected his productivity. The Dolphins also had inconsistency at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa being hurt throughout the season.