The backup quarterback is hurt, too, for the Dallas Cowboys. And even the Deion Sanders rumors can’t find wings. But at least shutting down of star cornerback DaRon Bland for Week 11 has a silver lining.

Blank won’t make his debut against the Texans on Monday Night Football, but it’s not all bad news, according to post by Patrik (No C) Walker.

“DaRon Bland is unlikely to make his 2024 debut for the #Cowboys against the Texans, but McCarthy said there is no discussion of shutting him down due to being 3-6.”

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Bland hauled in an incredible 14 interceptions in 34 games over his first two seasons. He began the 2024 season on injured reserve because of a stress fracture in his left foot, sustained in training camp.

Cowboys DB DaRon Bland out of 21-day practice window

The Cowboys put Bland back on the 53-man roster, but he didn’t make his debut against the Falcons or the Eagles. Without Bland, the Cowboys have only five interceptions on the season, ranking in a tie for No. 26 in the NFL.

McCarthy said Bland won’t get on the field until he’s completely ready, according to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube page.

“Until (his foot is) right, we’re not going to play him,” McCarthy told reporters.

Bland hoped to be back on the field much sooner, but reportedly suffered a setback in Week 6 practice. And with the season slipping away with a record of 3-6, some NFL observers wondered if the Cowboys might shut Bland down and have him healthy and ready to go for 2025.

“I wouldn't say so,” McCarthy said “I haven't been part of any conversation that illustrates that. You just got to trust the feedback between him and (Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown) and trust the process. We haven’t crossed that threshold yet.”

McCarthy obviously wants to win as many games as he can and perhaps save his job. Having Bland on the field would certainly help in the win-loss department. But if the organization has already mentally moved on from McCarthy, it might be inclined to save the All-Pro cornerback for nex year.

Cowboys face tough opponent in Texans

It has been a tough year for the beat-up Cowboys, especially on the offensive side of the football. But McCarthy said he still likes the plan, according to athlonsports.com.

“I believe in the process,” McCarthy said. “I know a lot's made of scheme and so forth. Your system of football has to fit your players. You've got to give these guys the opportunity. And every team's built a little differently — what year you're in, where your players are. This is not a ‘we need to go change' (situation). We need to be better at the things we're committed to.

“We just need to stay the course and make sure we're giving the players what they need, and putting them in positions to be successful, and just keep working on our execution.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer seems to be on that page, too, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We can play more consistently,” Schottenheimer said. “There have been good moments, but too many bad ones. However, this group will never make excuses and will continue to work hard.”