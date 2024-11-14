The Dallas Cowboys have a brand new dilemma behind center amid the Dak Prescott injury. Cooper Rush landed on the injury report Thursday. Yes, the same Rush slated to start on Monday against the visiting Houston Texans.

But how did the backup to Prescott land on the injury report? NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provided details on X (formerly known as Twitter). Turns out Rush is dealing with a significant ailment above the chest. Rush left practice with a neck injury.

Pelissero added how Rush still fully participated in practice. With Prescott out following hamstring surgery, many across the league wondered if it was time to pivot to Trey Lance.

Cowboys ESPN reporter Todd Archer, however, clarified the impact of Rush's neck ailment. Turns out Rush's neck had bothered him the last few days. Head coach Mike McCarthy shared Rush “dealt with a neck strain” after his first fumble on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Archer added a reaction from Rush himself.

“Little neck thing but we were good to go. We’re feeling great now,” Rush said via Archer. The QB added it only took him one minute to feel better after the strain.

Regardless, Rush's neck injury became enough to cause panic for Cowboys fans.

Will Cooper Rush become limited for Cowboys?

Rush's injury likely won't prevent him from putting the helmet and shoulder pads on. Fellow ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder reports Rush is expected to start against the AFC South leaders.

The seventh-year QB must redeem himself fast if Dallas believes his neck is a non-issue. Rush delivered an uninspiring performance Sunday in taking over for Prescott.

Philly bottled him to only 45 passing yards on 13-of-23 attempts. The Eagles sacked him once and forced two fumbles. Rush finished with a lowly quarterback rating (QBR) of 16.4.

Lance eventually succeeded Rush to start the fourth quarter. The third stringer didn't fare much better by settling for just 21 passing yards as the Eagles walloped Dallas 34-6. Philadelphia handed the Cowboys their third lopsided home defeat this season outside of the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

Rush will face the NFL's seventh-best pass rush in the Texans. But Houston's 29 sacks tops every team in the AFC South. The Texans are also entering AT&T Stadium seeking redemption for blowing a 16-point lead in their 26-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday night. Houston is a 7.5-point favorite to beat the slumping Cowboys, who have lost four in a row and stand at 3-6 overall.