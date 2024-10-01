The Dallas Cowboys are adding depth to their roster with injuries already piling up on them early in the year. The Cowboys avoided a potentially disastrous 1-3 start in Week 4 with a Thursday Night Football win over the New York Giants but lost defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons to injury in the process.

While the injuries to Lawrence and Parsons are not severe, both pass rushers are considered doubtful for Week 5. In a predictable move, the Cowboys added an additional body on Tuesday by signing K.J. Henry off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Henry signed a two-year deal and will be added to the 53-man active roster.

A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Henry appeared in 10 games for the Washington Commanders in his rookie season and ended the year with 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Through the first four games of the 2024 campaign, Henry has taken the field twice for Cincinnati but has yet to record a tackle.

Prior to entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Henry wrapped up a productive five-year collegiate career at Clemson that included a national championship as a freshman. As one of the emotional leaders of the Tigers' defense, Henry's best year was his last, with 51 total tackles, six passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Cowboys expect Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to miss time

Despite getting off to a slow start to his professional career, Henry will immediately be relied on by Dallas with both of their starting edge rushers trending towards missing Week 5. Parsons and Lawrence both suffered significant lower leg injuries against New York on Sept. 26 and left the game early.

Although both are predicted to sit out for the Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lawrence appears to be in worse condition with David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reporting that the team is considering placing him on injured reserve. The veteran picked up a high ankle sprain late in the game against the Giants shortly before Parsons followed him to the sideline with a similar issue.

Assuming both former All-Pro defenders sit out, Dallas currently has four healthy defensive ends on its roster. Henry is joined by rookie Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Gholston, and Tyrus Wheat as the only remaining active edge rushers for Dallas. Before Week 4, the Cowboys already had two defensive ends on injured reserve: Sam Williams and rookie Durrell Johnson.

Not including Lawrence, who has yet to be officially placed on injured reserve, the Cowboys already have four defensive players on IR. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was placed on the dreaded list in mid-September with cornerback DaRon Bland still sidelined with a foot injury but nearing his return.