The Dallas Cowboys have signed recently-reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who first broke onto the scene with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed a relatively strong opening half of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys currently sit at 5-3, but Prescott has largely played well so far this season, including a strong performance in Dallas' most recent game, a narrow road loss at the hands of the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, it appears that Prescott will have another option to throw to when the Cowboys next take the field, as Dallas recently added to its already impressive wide receiver room.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cowboys are signing newly reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a contract. Bryant spent several years with the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning in 2014 when he was drafted to the franchise, quickly becoming a solid number two option to the then-electric Antonio Brown. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2018, but was then suspended indefinitely for a violation of the NFL's drug policy.

Now, Martavis Bryant has been reinstated into the league and will be joining a Dallas Cowboys squad already brimming with positional talent. The Cowboys' number one receiver is CeeDee Lamb, who had a monster performance on Sunday against the Eagles, but Dallas also has talented players like Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, giving Prescott several weapons at his disposal.

It remains to be seen whether the now 31-year old Martavis Bryant is the same explosive athlete he once was for the Steelers and Raiders; however, Cowboys fans will be happy to see their team making moves.