The Dallas Cowboys were one of the best teams in the NFL this season, cruising to a 12-5 record and winning the NFC East. However, in the NFL playoffs, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, and the rest of the team choked in a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That happened nearly a month ago at this point, but Cowboys legend and three-time Super Bowl champ Emmitt Smith is still not happy about it.

“The success of the Dallas Cowboys is to give you the illusion we’re going to be very good but we’re really not as good as we think we are. Because when you have moments like this of complete meltdown in the playoffs, it is unacceptable,” Smith told the hosts of Good Morning Football on NFL Network. “It is embarrassing to the organization and to all of the Cowboys Nation Fans. So to me this right here just is not a good look, it wasn’t a great game. We didn’t perform to what were capable of, and the Star looks a little tainted right now because these boys were doing whatever the heck they wanted to do against us, it’s embarrassing.”

Emmitt Smith went so far as to say that, in his opinion, the Cowboys’ playoff collapse was “worse than 1-15,” referring to the franchise’s brutal 1-15 1989 season. The only positive thing about that losing campaign was that it allowed Jerry Jones to draft a certain Florida Gators running back the next offseason, and three Super Bowl wins in the next six seasons followed.