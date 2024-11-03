Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has not seen more than 10 carries in any game this year, did not travel with the Dallas Cowboys for disciplinary reasons ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN's Todd Archer. The Cowboys have once again elevated Dalvin Cook from the practice squad. They gave him six carries last week against the San Francisco 49ers, although he only gained 12 yards.

Dallas has used Rico Dowdle as their primary back with limited success. On 59 carries, he has 246 rushing yards and no touchdowns. He also has no runs of 20+ yards. The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL without a rush over 20+ yards. Their longest run, by Dowdle, is 13 yards.

A growing list of dysfunction on the Cowboys

It may be a realization that has come too late, but owner/GM Jerry Jones acknowledges the team's struggles more candidly.

“I think we're having a rougher go than I anticipated. Let's put it like that. Let's don't couple that with just those two,” Jones said. “But having me in the loop has to be there. It is rougher and I did not anticipate the challenges that we're having with this team, but I am reminded of teams that I've seen that have had a lot of success and put themselves in position to take a shot and they were 3-4.”

By keeping himself in the press, the Cowboys' detractors keep him in the crosshairs rather than focusing solely on the coaching staff and players. However, there's plenty of blame to go around.

Dak Prescott views their upcoming game against Atlanta as critical as they come and how he must improve.

“I've got to be better. Simple as that,” Prescott said. “Take it for how it is, look at those plays independently, look at the other ones that probably could have been or could've turned out a different way than they did.”

Prescott continued to be blunt when asked if this game is a must-win.

“Hell to me every game is. But obviously 3-4, as I've said, lot of season left, but the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even, especially having a couple of home ones after that.”

Micah Parsons (ankle), Jordan Phillips (wrist) and DaRon Bland (foot) are all out for Week 9. Diggs (calf), Linval Joseph (back), Eric Kendricks (shoulder), Zack Martin (shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable for Week 9.

The Cowboys travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Sunday, November 3, at 1:00 p.m. EST.