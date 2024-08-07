Well, it’s par for the course for this franchise. The Dallas Cowboys placed CeeDee Lamb on the naughty list, and still haven’t made things satisfactory for Dak Prescott. But there’s no reason to worry about the latter, according to Ezekiel Elliott’s strong take on Dak’s contract uncertainty.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys running back dished on what will happen moving forward with Prescott.

“I think a guy like Dak, who's been through so much adversity in his life, every time (he has) stepped up to the plate and answered the call,” Elliott said. “I don't think it will affect him at all. He's such a strong person mentally. Honestly it might bring the best out of him, which I know Dak is going to give us his best anyway, but you get what I'm saying.”

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott probably needs productive Prescott

There are plenty of questions about what Elliott has left in the tank. He averaged less than four years per carry after eclipsing that mark in each of his first six NFL seasons.

Having eight years in the league and being 29 years old isn’t necessarily a write-off situation. But the Cowboys used Elliott hard and heavy, especially early in his career. He topped 300 carries three times in his first four seasons. But in his next three years in Dallas, Elliott topped 1,000 yards only once. However, he still found the end zone, totaling double-digit scores in each of his last two years.

But Elliott didn’t look like the same runner in 2023 in New England. Maybe that came more from the Patriots than Elliott, but he still needs a dynamic passing attack to cut loose in 2024.

McCarthy said, via atozsports.com, Elliott brings intelligence to the field along with ability.

“Zeke's always been a super bright football player,” McCarthy said. “We all understand his physical talents and the production. The guy's been a workhorse for the majority of his career. But it's been cool to watch him dive into the new protection scheme and the nuances of our offense that are totally different for him prior to when he went up to New England.”

Plus, McCarthy said Elliott helps a lot in the locker room.

“(It’s) just great to have him in the room and I think, frankly, for all the things he's accomplished in this league,” McCarthy said. “I think one of his best assets is he's a great teammate. I mean his love for the locker room and for his fellow man is infectious. So, it's great to have him back.”