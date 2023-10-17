Micah Parsons has heard all the talk about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys over the last week.

The Cowboys received a familiar volley of media speculation after their embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. There was talk about the Cowboys' chances at winning a Super Bowl this season, questions being raised about the defense Parsons helps lead and widespread pondering whether the franchise has committed to the right passer in Prescott.

This wasn't the first week of Parsons' career spent tuning out media personalities and social media bluster, and it won't be the last. After Dallas' bounce-back victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, however, Parsons decided to address some of the commentary he has heard about the Dallas on his Bleacher Report stream “The Edge” Tuesday afternoon.

“I'm just calling out the B.S. because I'm tired of people trashing our quarterback,” Parsons said Tuesday after noon on Bleacher Report's The Edge. “I'm tired of people trashing my team, and that's why I had nothing to say to the media this week. … You want to hear me talk, come to The Edge.”

Prescott has been at the center of a largely media-driven debate over the last few seasons about his viability as a Super Bowl-caliber franchise quarterback for the Cowboys. Parsons' comments appear to confirm that Prescott is the right man for the job as far as Parsons is concerned.

Dallas' 20-17 win over the Chargers lifted the team's record to 4-2 heading into a bye week. Prescott completed 21-of-30 passing attempts for 272 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the win.