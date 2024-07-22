The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another strong season during their 2024 training camp. Dallas plans to return several stout contributors in hopes of an improved postseason run. However, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is undergoing a paternity case that is affecting the start of camp.

The Cowboys' season-opening news conference in Oxnard, California, which features Jerry Jones, is being delayed because of Jones' court case, per Todd Archer of ESPN. A team spokesperson communicated the conference will move from Wednesday to Saturday, as Jones is set to testify Monday in the Texarkana courthouse.

Archer provided additional nights on Jones' paternity case:

“Jones has countersued Alexandra Davis, who alleges she is Jones' biological daughter, claiming a contract Davis' mother signed in 1998 was broken when Davis filed a paternity lawsuit in 2022.

“The suit was dropped, and a subsequent defamation suit brought by Davis was dismissed in March. Before Davis' attorneys can appeal the decision of the lawsuit that was dismissed in March, a decision has to be made on Jones' countersuit,” Archer wrote.

Jerry Jones has denied he is Davis' father and the accusations she has brought against him.

Cowboys look to enter 2024-25 season strong

Dallas finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-5 record during the 2023-24 season. As a result, they earned an NFC Wild Card berth against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost their first-round matchup 48-32. This sparked a flurry of speculation about multiple players' and coaches' futures. Most notably, fans and analysts suspected that Dallas would part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. However, the players stood behind him despite their disappointing postseason showing.

“To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most,” Jane Slater reported in January.

Players' defense for McCarthy is not surprising. The Cowboys did not make it out of their first round of the playoffs; yet, they still had a season full of positives. For example, the team was able to finish first in the NFC East standings. They earned one more win than the 2023 Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be interesting to how the Cowboys perform as they approach another crucial season. Surely, Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones will do all they can to help their team put a good product on the field.