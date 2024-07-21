Calling Micah Parsons a defensive lineman is actually something of an understatement. Or maybe the better way to put it is it's a mischaracterization. Here's what I mean by that: Parsons is listed as a linebacker according to the Dallas Cowboys, but he really can play anywhere in the box, though his impact is most greatly felt coming off the edge, which is why progressively throughout his short career, that's where he's begun spending more of his time. But no matter how you want to designate him, the end result is the same… Micah Parsons is one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL.

However, according to Pro Football Focus, Parsons is not the most dominant player at his position. That distinction belongs to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who edged out Parsons and Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt for the Defensive Player of the Year honor last year. Parsons didn't take too kindly to being snubbed by the fine folks at PFF.

This isn't the first time this offseason that Parsons has had qualms with where he's being ranked among the league's best edge rushers. Less than two weeks ago, when a Parsons was ranked 3rd in an ESPN poll of executives, coaches and scouts, Parsons took to social media to voice his dissatisfaction with the results, saying, “Most double teamed player but I have best pass rush percentage and most pressures! Saying production low something not adding up.”

What's interesting is, Micah Parsons actually came to the defense of Myles Garrett back in February, shortly after the Cowboys star finished 3rd in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He said that Garrett was a deserving winner, specifically noting that his down to down impact was greater than that of TJ Watt. Now however, it appears as if this soft alliance has developed into a cold war of sorts. The good news is, we won't need to wait long during the 2024 season to find out who will have bragging rights.

Parsons/Garrett, Cowboys/Browns to settle it on the field Week 1

In what will be better known as Tom Brady's debut in the FOX announce booth, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett will have the chance to settle the score when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns on the opening Sunday of the NFL season. Though Parsons and Garrett will never be on the field at the same time, each of these two stars will inevitably make an impactful play that potentially determines which of these two teams start the season with a win. Over the last three seasons, few players have been as impactful as Parsons or Garrett, and if you're looking for an edge for either guy, it's tough to find.

Micah Parsons, 2021-23: 50 games, 213 total tackles, 40.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 89 QB hits

Myles Garrett, 2021-23: 49 games, 153 total tackles, 46 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 89 QB hits

For the sake of the hype of this season opener, let's just say that whoever makes a bigger splash on opening Sunday gets the imaginary championship belt as the NFL's best defensive lineman. Or in Parsons' case, whatever the hell designation you want to give him.