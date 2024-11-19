As the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans duke it out in the Battle of the Lone Star State, Jerry Jones' squad has been hit with a crushing blow – but not like his stadium's roof literally falling apart – in the exit of tight end Jake Ferguson, who left the field early in the first with an apparent head injury.

After entering concussion protocol, the third-year tight end out of Wisconsin was ruled out for the rest of the game with the injury, leaving Cooper Rush to throw to an increasingly light Cowboys supporting cast as his team looks to stave off a 3-7 start to the season.

Originally drafted in the third round back in 2022, Ferguson really came into his own in 2023, catching 71 of the 102 passes thrown his way for 761 yards and five touchdowns. Ferguson was named to the Pro Bowl, gave fans hope in Big D, and ultimately made good on his production in 2024, catching 42 of the 57 balls thrown his way for 358 yards.

With Ferguson out of action for at least the rest of Monday Night Football, the Cowboys will need to lean even more on CeeDee Lamb as their top offensive passing weapon, with even more focus placed on the rushing attack likely needed to really give the Cowboys a chance to keep this a game.

Will it work? Will the Cowboys be able to fight back from an early deficit and get their first win in what feels like forever as Dak Prescott watches from IR? Or will the Rush experiment only lead to more misfortune for fans of “America's Team?” Only time will tell, but in Week 11, Dallas will need a few more X plays, like the 46-yard touchdown reception to KaVontae Turpin, as it just doesn't feel like the team is able to string together enough positive plays to sustain long drives down the field at this point.