The Dallas Cowboys' season is in danger after the Philadelphia Eagles blew them out in Week 10, 34-6, as they continue to deal with Dak Prescott's season-ending surgery to repair his partially torn hamstring. Against the Eagles, starting Cowboys playcaller Cooper Rush went 13-23 for 45 yards before coach Mike McCarthy replaced him with Trey Lance, who completed four of six passes for 21 yards and an interception. Still, McCarthy insisted on keeping Lance in his back pocket as they go down 3-6.

“We're not there yet,” the coach said, per Cowboys writer Clarence Hill, Jr. on X, formerly Twitter. “I mean, we had a package for him. We wanted to get him into the flow of the game was the thought process coming in here.”

Week 10: Eagles def. Cowboys

Likewise, Mike McCarthy had more to say about not starting Trey Lance despite the Cowboys losing in a blowout to the Eagles in Week 10.

“I just believe in reps,” he added. “I mean that third down segment there, not that he couldn't run the plays.” Then, McCarthy continued, “I just didn't want to put him in there, something that he hadn't had a lot of reps in. I put Cooper back in for that play, for third down, we had the turnover there. Something I'll obviously discuss tomorrow.”

It's clear that the Cowboys didn't want their season to turn out this way, after signing Prescott to a historic $240-million extension in the offseason.

After Prescott went down, the team tabbed Cooper Rush as the new starting quarterback, an expected move given his 5-2 record as his replacement. Both losses also came against the Eagles.

Though fans consider Trey Lance a bust, he is still 24 years old, and he could also fill in as backup quarterback. Likewise, if he performs well, he might also fetch decent returns in 2026.

However, Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones also didn't seem in a hurry to commit to any long-term change.

“We're going to have to play better than we're playing right now. No, I don't know that there's answers outside the organization [at quarterback],” Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “But we're flat going to have to play better at all positions than we played tonight.”

Meanwhile, Lance believes that he can contribute to the team immediately, though their season might already be over.

“I feel like I'm in a real good spot right now. Having gone through the whole offseason program, training camp and everything, having a full year and some under my belt, being around these guys, helps a ton.”

The Cowboys will try to claw together a win against the Houston Texans in Week 11.