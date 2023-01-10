By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Mike McCarthy’s status as Dallas Cowboys’ head coach will not depend on the team’s 2023 postseason record, Jerry Jones confirmed on Tuesday.

The Cowboys owner said nothing that happens on Monday night in the wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will impact McCarthy’s job status, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“No. That’s it,” Jones confirmed on 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

The 12-5 Cowboys will travel to Florida to take on the NFC South winning Buccaneers, although the Bucs only needed an 8-9 record to win their division. Jones is happy to have an extra day of rest before the wild card game; the Cowboys have played most of their games on Sunday this season.

The extra day will also give Dallas a little more time to get healthy ahead of Monday’s showdown with Tom Brady and the Bucs; the team expects to have LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), DT Johnathan Hankins (pectoral strain), C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and CB DaRon Bland (chest) available, per Machota.

“I like it. I think it gives us another day to get ready for them. It doesn’t bother me,” said Jerry Jones. “Everything is pointing up.”

Dallas could also have recently signed former Pro-Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes active for the game.

With a potentially healthy roster heading into Tampa Bay, it’ll be up to McCarthy and company to right the ship and help the franchise win its first postseason game since 2018.