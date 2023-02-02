The Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoffs and owner Jerry Jones sounds salty. So salty that he’s even taking shots at one of the teams who will compete in Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones recently spoke on how he’s trying to build long-term for America’s Team instead of going “all-in” for one year, like the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. Via PFT.

“Anybody who thinks I won’t take a chance, has misread the tea leaves. But I do think longer term,” Jones said. “And I’m real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There’s a lot of things that can happen for that year. In essence, we’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later, in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.”

Alright, maybe the Rams make sense. But, the Eagles are undoubtedly set up for success for years to come. Sure, they gave up a first-rounder to acquire AJ Brown, but Philly still has a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft AND owns more cap space this year than the Cowboys. Plus, Jalen Hurts looks to be their franchise QB. Jones has no leg to stand on here.

“That’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl,” Jerry Jones said. “But if you miss, it is a long go.”

As for Dallas, they certainly need to make some moves this off-season. But, Jones insists his team is more set up to succeed in the long-term, despite not being aggressive in free agency.

“I like where we are right now, more in the middle,” Jones said.

Take it for what you will. Nevertheless, Eagles fans won’t love his opinion.