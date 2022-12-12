By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys may be silent on the Odell Beckham Jr. front, but that doesn’t mean they have given up their pursuit. Team owner Jerry Jones said as much, though he refused to say what they plan to do.

When asked recently if they are moving on from OBJ, Jones said that’s not the case. Nonetheless, he didn’t elaborate on that or explain what they are waiting for before offering him a deal.

“Not at all. Put a big exclamation on that,” Jones told team reporter Clarence Hill Jr. “That’s all I got on that.”

Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned after conducting visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Cowboys. There were expectations that teams would line up to offer him a contract following those visits, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, his pursuers like Dallas have been in a holding pattern as they evaluate their options.

The biggest concern about Beckham is his health. He isn’t where teams expected him to be in terms of his recovery from ACL injury, as he said it will take him five weeks to get back on the field–that means he’ll only be able to suit up during the playoffs.

Even Jerry Jones himself previously expressed concern about Beckham’s health, though he also didn’t rule out the Cowboys from potentially signing him as he said it’s an active situation and they’re “working on it.”

For now, Cowboys fans will have to wait and see with what the team will do. There is a general sense that interested teams won’t be pouncing on the veteran wideout immediately anyway, so Jones and Dallas might just be observing and waiting for the best time to make their move.