The Dallas Cowboys are in action Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions but have been without several key pieces of their lineup, including Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and Eric Kendricks.

But according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, he believes that the Cowboys can compete for the elusive Super Bowl that they've failed to capture since their dynasty days of the mid-1990s, via Yahoo Sports.

“I do, that’s the big reason I went ahead and extended Dak Prescott, and candidly that’s the reason we made [CeeDee] Lamb one of the highest-paid players in the game,” Jones said. “We need those guys to be outstanding for us. They can be and they have been and there’s no reason why they can’t in the future.”

Jones then stated his belief in the young players that he feels gives them an edge.

“We have really brought along some young players and we’ve got a lot of them that are finally going to get a chance to play today and have had a chance to play over the last few weeks. That excites me,” said Jones, “If you’re gonna have these high-paid guys then you gotta have these younger guys that are really able to come in and frankly win the game.

We gotta win the game out here today, with five defensive players we didn’t know would be in the game when we started the season six weeks ago.”

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they found themselves trailing the Lions by a wide margin midway through the third quarter.

Jerry Jones said he'd make a major trade to win the Super Bowl

Jones had a special message for anyone who believed that he values profit over winning, stating that he'd trade up to two thirds of the $10 billion value of the franchise in exchange for a championship, via Fox News:

“That’s not the way it works,” Jones said before the season. “Anybody [that] really knows me is that I'd trade two-thirds, or a third, whatever percentage you want to call of what the Cowboys are supposed to be worth, to get us one of those Super Bowls.”

Following today's game, the Cowboys will have a bye week before returning to action on October 27 against the San Francisco 49ers.