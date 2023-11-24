Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that this iteration of the team is capable of winning a Super Bowl.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys improved to an impressive mark of 8-3 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a dominant home win over their NFC East divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. Prescott continuously eviscerated what looked to be a listless Commanders defense unit throughout the afternoon, and while they aren't quite the number one overall seed in the NFC (that distinction belongs to the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles), the Cowboys are currently sitting in comfortable playoff position as the season enters its home stretch.

One person who is ecstatic about the success that the Cowboys have enjoyed this year is none other than owner Jerry Jones, who had a very simple response when asked point blank if this Dallas team is capable of winning a championship.

“Yes,” responded Jones, per Jon Machota of The Athletic, before adding that there are four or five other teams that could say the same thing.

“This team is certainly capable of winning the whole thing,” said Jones, per Machota.

With the notable exception being a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys have had no problem performing against teams that they are supposed to beat this year, garnering several blowout wins over the course of the season. Where Dallas has struggled is in the bigger matchups, as their two toughest games of the season so far–on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles–both resulted in losses.

Up next for Dallas is a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30.