It was not a good week for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. After his team was obliterated by the Detroit Lions on his 82nd birthday, Jones made headlines by seemingly threatening to have radio hosts fired for questioning his offseason decisions. But was the radio saga just a brilliant move by Jones? That's what former NFL player Chase Daniel thinks.

Although most concluded that Jones simply took out some of his frustration about the Cowboys on the 105.3 The Fan hosts of “Shan & RJ,” Daniel thinks Jones was actually helping his team after the most lopsided Dallas home loss since 1988.

“Jerry is a businessman, and he knows exactly what he's doing,” Daniel said on the ‘Scoop City' podcast with Dianna Russini. “You have a 3-3 franchise. You're coming off the most embarrassing loss you've had in quite some time. You're on a bye week. You have a horrible defense. Dak is turning the ball over. You can't run the football. The coach is the talk of the town.

“Jerry goes, ‘Hey, you know what? Bring it on me.' Take all the stuff away from everything that's going on. Jerry's done this before, guys, let's be real. He's a genius businessman, and what are we all talking about? Jerry Jones. … He just took all the pressure off of Dak, all the pressure — just for the time being — all the pressure off Mike McCarthy and said, ‘Hey, put it on me. I can handle it. I'm a big boy.'”

Cowboys home losing streak continued with Lions blowout

If there ever was a time for a diversion, it would have been this week. After earning a come-from-behind win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on ‘Sunday Night Football' on Oct. 6, the Cowboys entered their Week 6 matchup against the Lions with a great chance to enter their bye week riding high on a three-game win streak.

Instead, Dallas suffered the biggest home loss since Jones built AT&T Stadium and one of the most embarrassing defeats since Jones became the owner of the Cowboys in the late 1980s.

Dallas, which has the week off before heading to Santa Clara for a primetime matchup with the San Francisco 49ers next week, is now 3-3 and still winless at home.

The Cowboys' 2024 season began with a big win over the Cleveland Browns, who, at the time, seemed to be a potential playoff contender. But the Cowboys, who were 8-0 in Arlington during the regular season last year, were then blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-point loss to New Orleans in Week 2 was the first of three Cowboys defeats at AT&T Stadium to start the season. Including their Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers in January, Dallas has lost its last four home games. Its next chance to get a win on home turf will be Nov. 10 when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town.