The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season after he elected to undergo surgery to repair his injured hamstring.

Things didn't improve much for the Cowboys in their first game without Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles, as backup Cooper Rush didn't throw a single touchdown pass. In the meantime, the Cowboys and general manager Jerry Jones have signed a quarterback in Prescott's absence that will be familiar to Dallas fans.

Veteran Will Grier is on his way back to Dallas, as indicated by several confirmed reports on X. He'll be joining the practice squad, as the team continues to roll with the tandem of Rush and Trey Lance.

The Cowboys are next in action against the visiting Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In desperate need of a win, the Cowboys are looking to improve their already pedestrian record to 4-6, while the Texans are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions.

Will Grier was cut by the Cowboys in 2023

After splitting his college career between Florida and West Virginia, Grier was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 100th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2021, he was released by the Panthers and subsequently picked up by the Cowboys. He was elevated to the active roster thanks to a thumb injury to Dak Prescott but served as backup to Rush and didn't appear in any games.

When Dallas acquired Trey Lance in 2023, Grier was informed that he would eventually be cut by the Cowboys but was given the chance to start in an exhibition contest. It was a successful outing for him, as he threw a pair of touchdown passes with 305 passing yards while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns.

After his departure from Dallas, he signed with the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he's been with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles; he was released by the Eagles last week.