The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime Sunday, 40-34. But that wasn’t the only thing they might have lost. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left Sunday’s game with a neck injury and did not return. After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy expressed concern regarding Vander Esch’s availability going forward, as noted by Cowboys reporter Michael Gelhken.

“I’m concerned, obviously,” McCarthy said. “I think everybody is concerned based on his history. Miss him? Look at the way he played last week. He was a huge factor.” Vander Esch has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, but his neck has been the most consistent issue. That does not bode well.

The Cowboys defense has fallen on hard times lately. After looking like they were among the best defensive units in the NFL for the first two months, they have been equally horrendous over the last few games.

A few weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers moved the ball well against the Cowboys. Last week, the Houston Texans inexplicably did the same and almost pulled off an incredible upset. Sunday, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense ripped the Cowboys apart.

Lawrence finished the game 27 for 42 for 318 yards passing with four touchdowns and one interception. He found veteran receiver Zay Jones three times for touchdowns.

The Cowboys actually held a 17-point lead late in the third quarter, 27-10. The appeared to have the game in hand until Lawrence went to work. In the loss, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes. However, he also fired two interceptions that helped to the second-half collapse.

Dallas still clinches a playoff berth with a Commanders win over the Giants Sunday night. But the NFC East is all but lost.