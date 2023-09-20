Mike McCarthy is having a masterclass on both ends of the gridiron. He has proved that his Dallas Cowboys are the best squad through NFL Week 2. They made life hell for the New York Giants and did not allow them to score a point. Their matchup against the New York Jets also proved how they can contain elite runners like Dalvin Cook through their secondary. This is not the only thing that they have accomplished in the past two games.

The Cowboys secondary has not allowed their past two opponents, the Jets, and Giants, to take a second-half snap inside the team's 40-yard line, per Bobby Belt of the NFL Network.

Their efforts have been valiant in the past two games but it has been collective. Everyone is stepping up in Mike McCarthy's squad. Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa both have three sacks. Malik Hooker, Stephon Gilmore, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, and DaRon Bland also recorded an interception throughout their matchups.

The Cowboys are now one of the three teams in the league's history to have allowed only 10 points while scoring 70+ points after NFL Week 2 since the merger. Both teams that have accomplished the same feat, the 1970 Detroit Lions and 2019 New England Patriots, achieved a postseason berth.

This team is hungry, not just for playoff success or regular season wins, but they are gunning for the coveted Super Bowl. The Cowboys' first two games are a testament to how high of a ceiling they have. Will they be able to cap off the season with a title?