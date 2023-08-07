Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is eyeing to become a Hall of Famer one day, but his dreams don't end there. He wants to be better than most legends enshrined in Canton.

“I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame, I want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers,” said the former Penn State Nittany Lions star, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There’s categories to everything. There’s good, there’s great, and there’s perfect.”

Becoming a Hall of Fame is the greatest honor there is to be achieved as an individual in the realm of football. But Parsons is so dedicated to achieving perfection that he's somehow found a way to mentally aim for a ground higher than what most people believe is already football's Nirvana.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame,” Parsons added.

Parsons, who just turned 24 years old last May, has already established a fantastic start to his career in the NFL. After just two years in the pros, he's managed to rack up a total of 26.5 sacks, while getting two Pro Bowl nods and a couple of First-Team All-Pro honors. What's scary (for Cowboys rivals) is that Micah Parsons must still be only getting better.

The Cowboys must feel lucky to have Micah Parsons, whom they signed to a four-year deal worth $17 million in 2021.