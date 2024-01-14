NFL refs confirmed it's not legal to hold Cowboys star Micah Parsons, and actually penalized the Packers for doing so.

With a minute and a half to go in the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, something strange happened: the refs threw a flag and determined that Cowboys star Micah Parsons was held.

It's scarcely believable, but it was the first time Parsons drew a holding call since Week 6 of the season. For a player who rushes the opposing team's quarterback as often as Parsons does, and how effective he is at it, it's mind-boggling that he hadn't drawn a flag in that long.

Micah Parsons just drew a holding call for the first time since Week 6 😳pic.twitter.com/2Z9JQ9f6Rw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2024

Predictably, NFL fans couldn't believe it finally happened again, and immediately took to social media to share their reactions with the world.

Fans go wild over Parsons feat

One NFL-centric account called the flag a “MIRACLE” and noted that it had been 46 quarters since anyone had been penalized for holding Parsons.

A Cowboys beat reporter couldn't believe her eyes, observing “Pigs must be flying because Micah Parsons just got a holding call. WOW.”

NFL Network Ian Rapoport used the “woozy face” emoji to note the occasion since it had been “three months” since Parsons got a call from the refs.

Of course, some fans went down the reaction video route, using a compilation of celebrating NBA players set to Aloe Blacc's hit song “The Man” and a GIF of Joe Rogan losing his cool.

The best part about Parsons finally drawing a penalty? It came on a play where Packers QB Jordan Love threw an incomplete pass, and so, the penalty was declined.