With a minute and a half to go in the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, something strange happened: the refs threw a flag and determined that Cowboys star Micah Parsons was held.

It's scarcely believable, but it was the first time Parsons drew a holding call since Week 6 of the season. For a player who rushes the opposing team's quarterback as often as Parsons does, and how effective he is at it, it's mind-boggling that he hadn't drawn a flag in that long.

Predictably, NFL fans couldn't believe it finally happened again, and immediately took to social media to share their reactions with the world.

Fans go wild over Parsons feat

One NFL-centric account called the flag a “MIRACLE” and noted that it had been 46 quarters since anyone had been penalized for holding Parsons.

A Cowboys beat reporter couldn't believe her eyes, observing “Pigs must be flying because Micah Parsons just got a holding call. WOW.”

RECOMMENDED
Packers Zach Tom with Jordan Love amid NFL Playoffs win over Micah Parsons Cowboys
Packers weapon deserves more love after epic performance vs. Cowboys' Micah Parsons

Jay Postrado ·

Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy looking sad/disappointed and in background, NE Patriots' Bill Belichick with exaggerated eyes emoji looking at McCarthy.
Cowboys' brutal playoff fails under Mike McCarthy will add fuel to Bill Belichick rumors

Jimmy Wright ·

Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb (all Cowboys) as these Hangover guys
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy admits shock over Packers' demolition

Rexwell Villas ·

NFL Network Ian Rapoport used the “woozy face” emoji to note the occasion since it had been “three months” since Parsons got a call from the refs.

Of course, some fans went down the reaction video route, using a compilation of celebrating NBA players set to Aloe Blacc's hit song “The Man” and a GIF of Joe Rogan losing his cool.

The best part about Parsons finally drawing a penalty? It came on a play where Packers QB Jordan Love threw an incomplete pass, and so, the penalty was declined.