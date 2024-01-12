Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is focused on the present regarding Dan Quinn's head coaching speculation.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has found himself in the headlines a lot recently as Dallas prepares for its upcoming matchup with the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Quinn has been the architect of what has become one of the league's most consistent defenses since he took over as defensive coordinator in 2021, leading some to wonder whether he might opt to leave the Cowboys for a head coaching opportunity somewhere else this offseason.

Recently, Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons spoke on the speculation and why his focus is on the present and not the future.

“It’s the nature of the business,” said Parsons, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It could possibly be my last ride with Q. And if it is, we’re gonna make sure it’s a damn good one… Dan is my guy. And if he does leave, it’s always love. He might take me with him, you never know.”

Dan Quinn previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who made it to the Super Bowl during the 2016-17 season and authored the biggest collapse in the history of team sports when they got there.

Still, there's no denying Quinn's talents as a defensive mastermind, dating back to his time with the Seattle Seahawks in the early 2010s. In any case, it seems that Micah Parsons is focused on making the most out of however much time Quinn has left in Dallas.