Published November 22, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys’ utter domination of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 came with a bit of a price. During the game, superstar linebacker Micah Parsons suffered an injury and was ruled out of the game. The Dallas fanbase was understandably worried about Parsons’ injury outlook, especially as they’re gearing up for a playoff push.

However, it seems like the Cowboys aren’t too worried about Micah Parsons’ injury. Speaking on the 105.3 The Fan radio, owner Jerry Jones talked about the linebacker’s injury. Jones said that they expect Parsons to be available for Dallas in their Thursday night football game against the New York Giants.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan didn’t sound too concerned about Micah Parsons’ knee injury: “His physical durability is amazing. We’re expecting him to go (Thursday).” Jones said Parsons has not had an MRI on his knee.””

Parsons is currently the leading candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, a year removed from winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy. The Cowboys have benefitted from Parsons’ incredible skillset, as he’s able to get at the quarterback while also doing his regular responsibilities as a linebacker. He’s a big part of their success this season.

The Cowboys will be meeting with the Giants for the second time this season. Their first game went in favor of Dallas, as they came out on top in a grueling game. With both teams fighting for a playoff spot, this game will be ten times more valuable for them.