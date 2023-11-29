The All-Pro linebacker returned to Cowboys practice in full on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session with an illness.

Take a deep breath Dallas Cowboys fans; Micah Parsons is good to go for Week 13. The All-Pro linebacker returned to practice in full on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session with an illness. He is off the Cowboys injury report and is expected to be on the field Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Adam Schefter.

Though there was never really any doubt that Parsons was going to miss the primetime affair, a short week can complicate things. Not many players are a fan of Thursday night games and you better believe a competitor like Parsons, whose only missed game so far in the NFL stemmed from an illness, would be upset he didn’t get a few extra days to get back to health.

That still may be the case, but whatever the ailment is, it doesn’t sound like it will prevent the Cowboys star from playing on Thursday.

Parsons continues to impress

Parsons is once again in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation this year after finishing as runner-up in each of the last two seasons. Every snap counts for something at this point in the season, both for team and individual achievements. Missing one game may not totally wreck a player's chance at an award, but Parsons is the type of player who can have a historic game any given week.

The third-year Cowboys stalwart has 11.5 sacks (four in the last two games), 23 QB hits and 40 total tackles in 11 games. Parsons is currently second behind Myles Garrett in Defensive Player of the Year odds.

The Cowboys need all hands on deck against a tough Seahawks team trying to break a two-game skid. With Micah Parsons at the heart of its defense, Dallas will like its chances of coming away with a victory.