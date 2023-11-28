The Dallas Cowboys placed Micah Parsons on the injury report with an illness ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons has come down with an illness ahead of the Thursday Night Football home tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, landing the edge rusher on the Tuesday injury report, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

“Micah Parsons did not practice because of an illness,” Archer reported on Tuesday afternoon. “Today is like a “Friday” in a normal week, so the Cowboys have their STAA program; not a traditional practice. Tomorrow is more of a practice heading into Thursday vs. Seattle and that's when injury designations are made.”

There have been no reports on how the illness could affect Parsons' availability against Seattle, but an appearance on the injury report in a short week is cause for at least some concern.

The last time Parsons missed a game was the final regular season game of his rookie year, when the Cowboys rested starters in a 51-26 blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons did not have an injury designation as of Monday, so whatever he's come down with began recently. Parsons is now the second defensive end currently not practicing with an injury designation, joining Dante Fowler on the Tuesday report. The only other Cowboys player carrying a designation as of Tuesday afternoon was backup running back Rico Dowdle, who picked up an ankle injury on Thanksgiving against the Washington Commanders.

In the event that both Parsons and Fowler are unavailable for Week 13, Dorance Armstrong and Sam Williams should each see elevated roles alongside DeMarcus Lawrence as Dallas' remaining healthy defensive ends.