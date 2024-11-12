The Dallas Cowboys are having a terrible 2024 season. Dallas is 3-6 heading into Week 11 and currently on a four-game losing streak. The Cowboys have practically no shot at the postseason, their franchise QB is hurt, and the owner is feuding with the media about the design of the team's stadium. It should go without saying, but nobody on the Cowboys is going to win MVP this year.

But that didn't stop Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons from sharing who he thinks is the current frontrunner for NFL MVP. Parsons laid out his reasoning for why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deserves the award.

“I mean right now, as we've seen the throws [and] what Lamar's doing right now, it is not even comparable. Lamar [Jackson] should be the clear front-runner for MVP,” Parsons said via Bleacher Report. “This is by far his best season since I've been in the league. He's just looked unstoppable. He's confident, his receivers seem confident. Just everything seems way more confident about them. Lamar is just that guy.”

It is easy to understand Parsons' reasoning here. Jackson is truly having a special season, even if you ignore his rushing production. As a passer, Jackson has thrown for 2,669 yards and 24 touchdowns through 10 games. That is even more impressive considering he has only thrown two interceptions during that stretch.

When you add on his rushing production (538 yards and two touchdowns) it is easy to see why Jackson is the clear frontrunner for NFL MVP.

Micah Parsons pops off about Mike McCarthy after fourth straight Cowboys loss

Micah Parsons sent a stray shot towards head coach Mike McCarthy during a recent interview.

Parsons spoke after Sunday's loss about who he feels bad for amid the Cowboys' disastrous 2024 campaign. His answer dismissed worries about McCarthy and instead focused on veteran Cowboys players.

“That's above my pay grade about if Mike is coaching again next year,” Parsons said via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. I kind of feel bad for guys like (lineman) Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Despite this saucy comment, Parsons still wants to “be the light” that other players in the organization can follow.

“Be the light, you can't let it get to you,” Parsons said. “Understand that, you know, our quarterback's out. Things ain't always going to be how you expect it. It's one of them years where, like I said, it's challenging, but we've got to be the light for everybody. … Be the light, even when it's dark. Light up, bro. Be the light.”

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 11 matchup against the Texans.