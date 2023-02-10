The winner of the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year has been announced, and Micah Parsons was nowhere to be seen. The Dallas Cowboys star linebacker was not given a single first-place vote for the selection, despite his excellent year. Parsons was evidently fired up because of the snub, and he chose to express his feelings on Twitter.

“Sayless y’all gonna see me next year 🦁”

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won the DPOY award, with Micah Parsons not getting a single first place vote. The star linebacker had an excellent year for the Cowboys again, being one of the few bright spots on their defense. In just his second year, he’s become the backbone of the defense. His ability to pressure the quarterback opens up so many opportunities for the other playmakers. He had an excellent star to the year, and seemed on track to win the award before slowing down in the middle of the year.

The Cowboys had yet another disappointing end to their season. After trouncing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, many had high expectations for the team. Unfortunately, the team lost in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite Micah Parsons’ heroics, the defense could not completely bail out their offense.

Micah Parsons came out of the gate guns blazing in his first season with the Cowboys. The star linebacker tore up opposing offenses with his quickness and ability to get to the quarterback. Parsons was also able to fit seamlessly in other roles when Dallas asked him to fill in for injured players. Because of that, he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year.