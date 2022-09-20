Micah Parsons’ strong message to Cowboys’ doubters with Dak Prescott injured

There were doubts as to whether the Dallas Cowboys could remain competitive with their star quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks with a thumb injury that required surgery. Facing the Cincinnati Bengals, the runner-ups of Super Bowl LVI, the Cowboys were in a for a major test, and with backup Cooper Rush at the helm, the Cowboys did enough to hold the Bengals at bay, 20-17, and linebacker Micah Parsons, in particular, loved how the Cowboys cherished the victory.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic (subscription required), Micah Parsons and the Cowboys were filled with euphoria after the game, having proven their doubters wrong with a strong Week 2 performance.

“All the whispers… the Dallas Cowboys this, the Dallas Cowboys that,” Parsons said. “But we just bought into each other and said eff what everybody else thinks, this is about us. And I think we came out here and proved that.”

Micah Parsons is spearheading the Cowboys’ suffocating pass rush, despite saying that he’s been playing through pain; he has already tallied four sacks in the first two games, adding to his career total of 17 in a mere 18 games, which is an NFL record since sacks became an official stat in 1982, according to Machota. Thus, Parsons is very much validated in having his confidence at an all-time high, especially after frustrating Joe Burrow to just a one touchdown night.

“I don’t care what the offense puts up,” Parsons added. “They can have zero (points), but we got to do our part. I think we’re doing a damn good job at doing that. We’ve held two of the most elite offenses to one touchdown the last two games, and we’re making them earn every little bit of it. That’s how you be relentless. That’s what we’ve been preaching. Every guy in this room has bought in.”

Nevertheless, Parsons is quick to give credit to his teammates, especially with Rush’s admirable performance filling in for Prescott as well as the tenacious defense of his teammates, most notably Dorance Armstrong, who joined Parsons in sacking Burrow twice.

“One lion can’t do it by himself,” Parsons said. “You need a pride. If there are 10 hyenas and one lion, the lion is liable to lose. But the fact that I got 10 other guys out there that I feel I can rely on, that’s what makes this boat go.”

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys will look to sustain this level of performance in Week 3 against the New York Giants.