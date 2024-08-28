CeeDee Lamb recently signed a four-year, $136 million contract, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Lamb now can go out on the field and terrorize cornerbacks like he's always done, but that should lead to more money in their pockets as well, according to Micah Parsons. The defensive star spoke on his podcast about what he thinks the cornerback market should be like with Lamb's recent contract.

“I think it’s time for a bump to the cornerback market. I mean all these receivers are making 30 million plus dollars a year and there’s guys on islands because we in man, we in cover 3 that have got to be covering these dudes,” Parsons said. “I think it’s time for the cornerback market to make a jump because these wide receivers are making 30 plus million. Look at offensive tackles. Offensive tackles are at d–n near 20-30 million, and the best pass rushers is matched up between $25-$35 million. So why wouldn’t the cornerback market make a jump like the receiver market to be honest with you.”

As of now, Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers is the highest-paid cornerback in the league with an annual average salary of $21 million, and A.J. Terrell from the Atlanta Falcons is next making $20.25 million annually.

Those two cornerbacks are the best in the league, and on any given Sunday they're going to cover the best wide receivers in the league, such as Lamb.

Micah Parsons congratulates CeeDee Lamb on new deal with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have some more work to do after signing CeeDee Lamb to an extension, but Micah Parsons made sure to show love to his teammate after his deal.

“Congratulations to my man CeeDee Lamb, couldn’t be happier for the guy. One of the best dudes in the locker room, one of the best players on our team and to get the pay day he got to take care of his family,” Parsons said. “I couldn’t be more happier for CeeDee. So congratulations to my brother.”

The next two people who should be in line are Dak Prescott and Parsons, two players who are at the top of their positions and waiting to get paid. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones mentioned getting extensions done with all three players in the future.

“Obviously you plan for Dak and you plan for CeeDee,” Jones said “The negotiations remain very cordial and everybody's goal is to be a Cowboy in the future and come up with solutions to the challenges of their contracts come up with those solutions that make it to where one we can have all three [Prescott, Lamb and Micah Parsons] of them and two we can put a good team around them.”

Parsons said at the start of training camp that he couldn't see himself playing for another team.

“When you talk about career and legacy, I don’t think there’s a better career you can have than when you’re playing for the star and you have a chance to be the best with the star and you retire a Cowboy,” Parsons said. “You look at [Jason] Witten, you look at Michael Irvin, you look at Emmitt [Smith]. You see they’re still in the community, still active. The star holds so much weight and the legacy that brings.”