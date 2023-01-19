Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough task on their hands when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. However, despite the 49ers’ recent success, Parsons doesn’t seem afraid and sent a warning shot San Francisco’s way before the crucial playoff battle.

The Cowboys took down the Buccaneers in the first-round of the playoffs, 31-14. The 49ers did their job, defeating the Seahawks 41-23. Now, two of the NFC’s top teams will compete for a spot in the NFC Championship. Parsons knows how good the 49ers have been, but he also knows that the Cowboys have been impressive themselves, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“No, but I don’t think they’ve faced nobody like us this year either,” Parsons responded when asked if Dallas had faced anything like the 49ers’ offense. “I think we’re pretty hard to stop ourselves. That’s what we got to focus on, not beating ourselves.”

Despite three quarterback changes, the 49ers still finished the regular season ranked fifth in total offense, averaging 365.6. However, the Cowboys weren’t too far behind, ranking 11th total offense by averaging 354.9 YPG.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers hold the edge in the run game while the Cowboys were better through the air. San Francisco allowed just 77.7 YPG on the ground – compared to the Cowboys 129.3 YPG – while Dallas allowed 200.9 passing yards per game – compared to the 49ers’ 222.9.

Both teams will be bringing their best as they look to reach the NFC Championship. Micah Parsons seems locked in and ready to prove that the Cowboys are true Super Bowl contenders.