Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been absent since the rookie minicamp started Thursday, and it might take some time before he makes his personal introduction to the newcomers due to his bothersome back injury.

McCarthy recently underwent back surgery, which has forced him to miss the start of the Cowboys’ rookie camp, per Todd Archer of ESPN. Unfortunately, it is unknown when he will be able to rejoin the team.

In the meantime while he is recovering from his procedure, McCarthy has been joining team meetings virtually.

The good thing for the Cowboys is that McCarthy’s absence hasn’t really affected their offseason program for the rookies. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shared as much, noting that McCarthy has made it clear to them what their goal is for the rookie minicamp.

“It’s easy because Mike is always so clear and, ‘hey, this is what we’re going to do,’ so we had a real vision for what we wanted to get accomplished this weekend with these guys,” Quinn explained.

“It’s mainly just taking those first steps and I think Mike would agree let’s not miss one step of their development and see what we have and how we communicate and testing them and seeing where we are at. And then we’ll begin with Mike and everybody else here this week of merging everybody together. So if there was a time to miss for him, there’s never a time he would feel comfortable but we all know we got his back and we’ll get him back soon.”

Sure enough, the Cowboys would love to have Mike McCarthy back as soon as possible. The team’s organized activities start in two weeks, so that’s a key date to keep an eye on for the head coach’s potential return.

For now, fans can only hope for the best when it comes to McCarthy’s recovery.