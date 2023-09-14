The Dallas Cowboys defense looked dominant in the team's 40-0 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and head coach Mike McCarthy gave an honest take on what his defense could do for this season.

“Our best defensive football is in front of us, which is very exciting, especially the way we've taken the ball away the last two years and the production we've had with our pass rush,” Mike McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys host the New York Jets in Week 2. With Aaron Rodgers out, the Cowboys defense could be in for another big day with Zach Wilson stepping in for Aaron Rodgers.

In the blowout win over the Giants, Dallas' pass rush was dominant, especially on the right side of the line of scrimmage against guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Evan Neal. Micah Parsons was lined up on the interior and the Giants had no answers.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys attack offenses each week. Someone like Micah Parsons can cause chaos, and he is so versatile that he can line up nearly anywhere on the line of scrimmage and be a threat to get to the quarterback.

After the Jets come to town, the Cowboys will head out to Arizona to play the Cardinals before hosting the New England Patriots in Week 4. It will be worth monitoring the team's defensive performance over the next few weeks, given McCarthy's comments about what the team can do on that side of the ball.