Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb said he’s feeling good despite his injury, and head coach Mike McCarthy picked a starting quarterback to replace Dak Prescott. But the Cowboys have a plethora of injuries, which were updated Thursday through a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and DE Micah Parsons (ankle) were limited again today in practice. Both are expected to play Sunday. CB Trevon Diggs (calf), LT Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder), LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder) were also limited. Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, DaRon Bland all did not practice.”

Prescott’s injury is obviously at the forefront. He suffered a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon. McCarthy said Prescott is going through the process, according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press via nbcsports.com.

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I visited with him again this morning on it. He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day. I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb hopeful to play this week

Aside from the huge game against San Francisco, where he caught 13 balls for 146 yards and a pair of scores, Lamb hasn’t been as dominant this year. Now he’s dealing with an AC joint injury.

However, Lamb said he’s planning on getting on the field Sunday against the Eagles, according to cbssports.com.

“My shoulder is much better than it was on Sunday,” Lamb said. “I’ll tell you that. I've taken a big step throughout the week in these last two to three days, if you will. I'm good. I was out there running today, getting right. It's more so pain. Obviously, the tolerance, the range of motion is all there. As you can see I battled throughout the whole game, the rest of the game, finished the game. Granted, I didn't play the way I wanted to, but it is what it is. It's going to take a little more than that to get me out as you can tell.”

Lamb said he’s tough, but not for show.

“That's just me and my will to win and my love for the game,” Lamb said. “They've been trying to take me out since right after it happened, and I wasn't going. And I landed on it three times in a row and that was very brutal for me. It sucked. It was bad. With that, I don't want them to be out there without me. They're going to have that confidence that 88 is going to be over there, wherever, the opposite, same side, that I'm going to do my job. So I need them [teammates] to lock in and do theirs, and with that, we're going to have much success.”