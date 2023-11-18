Noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless is not ready to put Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in MVP talks this year.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been very solid so far on the 2023 NFL season. Prescott has continued to stuff the stat sheet seemingly on a weekly basis, and the Cowboys currently sit at an impressive 6-3 on the season, fresh off of a big home win over the NFC East rival New York Giants by a score of 49-17.

Prescott's solid performance this year, which included 404 yards on 26/35 passing attempts and four touchdowns against the Giants, have led some to speculate on whether an MVP award could be on the horizon for the Cowboys' quarterback.

However, one person who isn't so sure about that is FS1 sports media personality and noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless, who recently took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to cast a shadow of doubt over those talks.

“As I've said even this week on Undisputed, when Dak's name begins to pop up, and the bandwagon begins to roll for Dak being MVP, at least being in the conversation for, I say ‘nope, nope, nope,'” said Bayless. “Disqualified in my book because of what he did or didn't do at Arizona, at San Francisco, at Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, where as you know, my Cowboys went up and down the field, 14 first downs they made in the fourth quarter alone… and still lost.”

Prescott indeed has had a few clunker performances so far this season in addition to his mostly impressive resume, including most notably the loss to the San Francisco 49ers that Bayless referenced. The Cowboys will next take the field against the Carolina Panthers on November 19.