The disastrous season for the Dallas Cowboys got worse when it was announced earlier in the month that quarterback Dak Prescott was undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his injured hamstring.

So far, backup Cooper Rush has been unable to lead the Cowboys to a win since Prescott went down; Dallas is next-to-last in the NFC East with a 3-7 record, only one game better than the 2-8 New York Giants.

Speaking of the Giants, they decided to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, who requested his release. But that doesn't mean that he can expect a call from the Cowboys, according to Dallas CEO Stephen Jones.

“No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot,” Stephen Jones said according to beat writer Jon Machota via X. “We think Cooper (Rush) gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here.

“We still really want to see (Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak (Prescott) for the long term.”

The Cowboys face the Washington Commanders on Sunday before facing the Giants at AT&T Stadium for their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

QB Daniel Jones will have to find another NFL team besides the Cowboys to play for

Jones, whom the Giants inked to a four-year, $160 million deal in March of 2023, was recently benched by head coach Brian Daboll and subsequently moved to the bottom of the depth chart.

According to Giants owner John Mara, the two sides mutually agreed to part ways after Jones requested his release, via NFL.com.