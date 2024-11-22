The New York Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday. Jones is already being linked to the Dallas Cowboys in rumors. However, are the Cowboys interested in Jones?

“For those asking, I’m told the #Cowboys are not currently pursuing QB Daniel Jones, per source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also shared his thoughts on Jones.

“I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here.”

Jones could be a fit for Dallas. Dak Prescott is injured and Cooper Rush has endured ups and downs. Trey Lance could also receive more opportunities, but Jones will probably still be linked to the Cowboys until he joins a team.

The Cowboys have struggled in 2024. They will carry a lackluster 3-7 record into their next game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. It has been a frustrating campaign for Dallas, and Jones probably would not save their season.

The Giants have endured a forgettable campaign as well. They are just 2-8 leading into their game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones may prefer to join a contender following his Giants release.

It will be intriguing to see where Jones ends up. He displayed signs of potential in the past and is still only 27 years old. At the very least, Jones can be a reliable backup QB in the NFL. Perhaps he will receive another opportunity to start somewhere.

Although McCarthy liked Jones as a prospect, the Cowboys are focused on the players currently on the roster.