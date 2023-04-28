Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Heading into the 2023 Draft, there was a lot of talk about Bijan Robinson potentially going to the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys. The two NFC East powerhouses were in the running to draft the consensus top running back. However, in a shocking twist, Robinson was taken way earlier than expected, with the Atlanta Falcons snagging the Texas RB.

After missing out on Robinson, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones did a little trolling of the Eagles after they missed out on Bijan Robinson. Jones alluded to the less-than-hospitable reputation of the Philly fanbase in general, per David Moore.

“Stephen Jones was asked if he was glad that RB Bijan Robinson didn’t wind up in Philadelphia. “I think the world of Bijan,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t wish Philly on…” He started laughing before finishing. “I take that back.””

The Cowboys and the Eagles have two of the most passionate fanbases in the league. This becomes a double-edged blade for the players playing for either team. When you’re doing well for their team, you’re on top of the world. When you underperform, though… you’ll never hear the end of it from the fans.

At the end of the day, both the Eagles and the Cowboys are certainly happy (or at least fine) with how the draft panned out for them. For Dallas, they addressed one of the few weaknesses on their defenses (run defense) by grabbing DT Mazi Smith. As for Philly, they got two studs on the defensive line by picking up Georgia DLs Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

If this draft tells us anything, it’s that the classic Eagles-Cowboys matchups just got more physical. It would a treat to see these two teams go at each other’s throats again when the 2023 season starts.