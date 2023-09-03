The Dallas Cowboys have handed out another big contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season, coming to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension with right tackle Terence Steele, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $50 million in guaranteed money and has a max value of $91.8 million.

Steele is set to enter his fourth season as a member of the Cowboys. He tore his left ACL and MCL in 2022, which cut his season to 13 games, but that didn't stop Dallas from handing out this big extension to the undrafted star out of Texas Tech.

Steele started 14 of the 16 games he played as a rookie and then 13 of 16 games in Year 2. The 26-year-old started all 13 games in 2022 before his injury. The star right tackle is ready to go for Week 1 against the New York Giants after a rapid recovery.

The Cowboys have given out a number of notable contracts in the last few months. Trevon Diggs got a five-year, $97 million deal, while Zack Martin got two years and $36.85 million. Tony Pollard got a franchise tag worth over $10 million.

Dallas stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are also both up for extensions, with Micah Parsons becoming eligible for a new deal next year. Prescott was recently asked about his contract negotiations, but he didn't want to talk about it too much with the season coming up soon.

Terence Steele and the Cowboys have high hopes entering the 2023 campaign. Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round last season before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, and the franchise is looking to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 season.