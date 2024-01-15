Shannon Sharpe has a very interesting take regarding Bill Belichick and team owner Jerry Jones

At the moment, the Bill Belichick rumors continue swirling. Now that it's been confirmed the veteran coach is leaving the New England Patriots, football fans wonder which team will pick him up. Currently, most of the talks point to the Dallas Cowboys.

Fresh off a Wild Card weekend defeat, the Cowboys are rumored to be eyeing Belichick as a potential replacement for head coach Mike McCarthy. While Jerry Jones himself avoided addressing questions on McCarthy following Sunday's upset loss, losing to a seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers was not a good look for the current Dallas coach.

However, one big football name doesn't think that Belichick would fare well with “America's Team”: Shannon Sharpe.

Discussing the situation on First Take, Sharpe explained how the 71-year-old coach would supposedly butt heads with team owner Jerry Jones.

” (Molly) do you not understand that coach Belichick wants authority?” Sharpe said, addressing co-host Molly Querim. “Can you imagine Jerry Jones trying to hold a press conference and tell what's going on with the team? And you think coach Belichick is going to sit idly by and let Jerry do that? Absolutely not! It would be the worst…it's a match made in hell. You couldn't pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and coach Bill Belichick.”

Molly Qerim: “Does Bill Belichick to the Cowboys make sense?” Shannon Sharpe: “Hell no… You couldn’t pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick… [Jerry] wants to be the face of it.” 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/YwiyK6YzOG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

The former NFL superstar also mentioned how he believes Jones likes being the face of the Cowboys organization, which is, (according to Sharpe), the rumored reason why Dallas parted ways with former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcels.

“There's a reason he got rid of Jimmy! He got rid of Bill Parcels! Coach Belichick learned under Parcels. Jimmy and coach Parcels and coach Belichick are more alike…he doesn't want that type of coach. He wants to be able to do everything. He wants to be the face of it,” Sharpe added.

Controversial topic or not, Uncle Shannon will let his thoughts be heard. And as for Belichick, only time will tell what role he'll take on for the upcoming season. For now, the rumors continue.