The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2023 NFL season with high hopes as usual, but they're off to a slow 3-2 start. A Micah Parsons-led defense should theoretically be one of the best units in the league. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott continues to run the offense, this time with Mike McCarthy running the plays. One anonymous NFL executive had some choice words for America's team, however, in an interview with Mike Sando of the Athletic.

“Run defense and consistency on defense, and then offensively, what is their identity?” the executive asked. “They just are not very good. Their best games are when they play great defense and get turnovers, but that is not going to happen enough, especially against the good teams.”

He has a point about the defense and the Cowboys' reliance on forcing turnovers. Dallas has led the NFL in takeaways in each of the past two seasons. However, with Trevon Diggs set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, one of the Cowboys' most aggressive playmakers is out of the picture. Then, in terms of run defense, the Cowboys also moved starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to the IR after he suffered a neck injury in Week 5.

Offensively, the Cowboys seem to lack zip. They aren't shredding opposing defenses through the air, and they aren't particularly great at running the ball either. Maybe they miss former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Maybe the offensive personnel just isn't what it once was. And maybe Dak Prescott just isn't the playmaker they need him to be.

Regardless, the Cowboys are holding their own right now. They need to crank things up a notch however, particularly on the offensive side, if they want to make noise in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers obliterated them on Monday night in Week 5, and that same team beat them in the playoffs each of the last two years.