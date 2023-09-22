The Dallas Cowboys have started the 2023 season exactly how they wanted to, and they're 2-0. The Cowboys have cruised to win over the New York Giants and New York Jets, and they've looked more impressive than any other NFL team in the process. However, disaster struck this week for the Cowboys during practice. Cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice, and he is no longer able to play for Dallas due to the injury. After such a promising start to the season, it's heartbreaking for Dallas to see one of their best players go down like that. Skip Bayless recently discussed the injury on Undisputed, and he shared his thoughts regarding how crucial this is for the Cowboys.

“I'm trying to see some ray of hope, but in the end, you win with stars and Trevon [Diggs] is a STAR,” Skip Bayless said on the show. “He's the biggest playmaker on the defensive side of the ball.”

This is the type of injury that can deflate an entire defense, and deflate an entire team, too. Trevon Diggs is not only one of the best players on the team, but he's also a leader. It'll be interesting to see what type of role he picks up while he is sidelined with this injury.

Dallas will play their first game without Diggs this Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. This would be a huge win for the Cowboys as it could give the defense some confidence moving forward, and it would get the team to 3-0.