Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made a strong claim about coach Mike McCarthy as an offensive play-caller following Friday’s OTAs.

Prescott, who is entering his eighth season with the Cowboys, said there is clear communication in McCarthy’s system, which is “refreshing.”

He did not implicate previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but Prescott had high praise for the team’s new offense.

Via The Athletic’s Jon Machota:

“As we broke (practice today), [McCarthy] said, ‘Go look at everything we put in and make sure we’re running the things you like and the things we’re good at,'” Prescott said. “‘If it’s something you’re a little iffy about, let’s get it out. Let’s master what we’re great at.’

“Just having that clear communication, being able to work with him day in and day out, it’s new, it’s refreshing, it’s fun for both of us.”

Moore is now the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In three of the four years he worked with the Cowboys, Moore led the team to the sixth- (2019), first- (2021) and fourth-best (2022) scoring offense. However, the Cowboys were eliminated in each of the last two postseasons, when they scored 17 and 12 points, respectively, in those games.

McCarthy spoke about Moore’s dismissal at the NFL Draft Combine.

“I’ve been where Kellen has been: Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up,” McCarthy said. “But I want to run the (d-word) ball so I can rest my defense. I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league.

“I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with a number of wins and a championship.”

Dallas is looking to win the NFC East for the second time in the last three seasons.