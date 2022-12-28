By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

With fantasy football playoffs in full swing, Tony Pollard managers may need to find another option. The Dallas Cowboys running back did not participate in practice for the second straight day.

Tony Pollard, who has been the star of the Cowboys backfield this season, is currently dealing with a thigh injury. This has kept him out of practice and on the injury report for two straight days.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. With Pollard having two consecutive days of no practice, it appears that he may not be ready to take the field.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that he expected Tony Pollard to take the field.

“He looks good for the game. We’re counting on him playing”, stated Jones.

When healthy, Pollard has been a force in the Cowboys backfield. Even while playing next to Ezekiel Elliot, he has set career highs in both rushing and receiving this season. Over 15 games, he has rushed for 988 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries. He has also been a solid option through the air, recording 39 receptions for 371 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 54 total targets.

Tony Pollard has put together a Pro Bowl caliber this season, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. It appears that he has all but solidified himself as the Cowboys lead back. If he is unable to take the field on Thursday night, fantasy managers could be in a tough position in the championships.