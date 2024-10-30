Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is in a peaceful, forgiving state now after the 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The All-Pro defender went viral for a heated exchange after the game. Diggs' emotions were triggered after Cowboys reporter for WFAA Dallas Mike Leslie criticized Diggs' effort on one long reception allowed by Dallas. An irate Diggs ripped Leslie in front of cameras, even telling him “Talk about deez nuts” before walking inside his locker room.

Wednesday emerged as the day Leslie and Diggs were in the same building together since that viral incident. Both men were in better spirits as captured by Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys reporter Nick Harris. Diggs and Leslie were seen smiling with cans of peanuts in their hands.

Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 Dallas included how Diggs answered every question about his postgame encounter apologetically.

“Handled it like a man. Discussed the human element with emotions & social media. He did it right,” Kolb posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Diggs was not practicing on Wednesday as Dallas prepares for the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons.

Reporter also speaks out on Trevon Diggs' heated exchange

Leslie asked “What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?” via X, as he watched George Kittle gallop past the Cowboys for 43 yards. Kittle's catch-and-run became one of the biggest plays Dallas surrendered on Sunday.

Diggs confronted him afterward and questioned Leslie's knowledge of football. He then went as far as telling the reporter “Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.” That came before his “deez nuts” comment.

Leslie immediately took to his X account. He first refused to speak on the altercation. However, he added deeper context to the situation.

“I’ve been asked by my bosses at WFAA to provide a little context for this tweet because they don’t want people thinking I just randomly tweet things like this. That’s fair. That's not exactly a common phrase for me, as you might imagine,” Leslie shared.

One day later, Leslie caught wind of Diggs addressing the postgame moment with Micah Parsons on his “The Edge” podcast. Parsons revealed Dallas was in man coverage when Kittle broke loose. The CB thought Leslie's words were “unnecessary” and thought the reporter was using Diggs' name for “clicks.”

“I’m aware he was in man coverage. I wasn’t referring to that part of the play,” Leslie first explained. “Clearly the initial responsibility of how that play happened lies with (safety) Donovan Wilson. And I tweeted as such in the moment. My tweet regarding Trevon was only about the back half of the play, where it looked like he wasn’t giving full effort.”

Leslie clearly accepted Diggs' apology. But Leslie also offered his own acknowledgment.

“Trevon Diggs and I have cleared the air. He apologized for the hallway incident, and I apologized for misreading the play — he explained that what I interpreted as him jogging was in fact him slow-playing a potential cutback from George Kittle,” Leslie said.

He concluded with “We buried the hatchet with a couple of canisters of Dee’s Nuts, that he presented to me after his interview with press was complete.”