The Dallas Cowboys were unsuccessful in their preseason opener this afternoon, losing 13-12 to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. For quarterback Trey Lance, making his first appearance in a Cowboys uniform since being acquired before last season, it was not the most impressive outing. That's disheartening as starting QB Dak Prescott is in the midst of a contract dispute and may not be with the team after this season.

He finished the game with 25 completions on 41 attempts for 188 yards and no touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards on six carries. Although his performance wasn’t poor, it wasn’t the ideal way to introduce himself to Cowboys fans, many of whom are throwing heat his way in the immediate aftermath of the setback.

Several fans chimed in on social media, many of whom are ready to move on from Lance after just one appearance.

“Trey Lance is so a** bruh it's ridiculous”, wrote @Underrated_Kev on X, formerly Twitter.

“no way former 3rd overall pick trey lance couldn’t win a football game against a bunch of future 9-5’ers when his defense forced four turnovers for him, and he was spotted 3 points. cowboys fans told me he should play instead of dak last season. must be a different trey lance” added @5ive_7even_.

“Okay, I wanted to see Trey Lance. I’m done seeing Trey Lance. Thanks Trey for being a good sport but Rush is the backup. Easily”, opined @Sportsfan143287.

“Trey Lance just made Dak Prescott’s new contract the biggest in NFL History!!! We have no choice! We have to pay that man”, wrote @KingTailorGang.

Finally, @ALPsooner added: “Trey Lance experiment is officially dead 😢”

Trey Lance is a former 2021 Round 1 Draft selection

Trey Lance garnered significant hype from an early age, being regarded as the top quarterback prospect in Minnesota during his time at Marshall High School. At North Dakota State, he earned several accolades, including two FCS championships, the Walter Payton Award, the Jerry Rice Award, and was named the MVP of the 2020 FCS Championship Game.

He was selected with the third overall pick in 2021 by the San Francisco 49ers, who traded significant draft capital to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the pick. Lance saw varying levels of playing time behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Last season, he was the third-string quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. In August of the previous year, he was traded to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick. However, he saw no playing time as the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys declined to pick up his 5th-year option, meaning he'll be a free agent following this season.