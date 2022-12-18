By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have been looking to add some pass-catchers to their offense through free agency for quite some time, and have been one of the top suitors for Odell Beckham Jr. Rather than sign Beckham after he visited with them, though, the Cowboys opted to sign former Indianapolis Colts receiver TY Hilton instead.

Hilton could come in and have an immediate impact for Dallas, but it’s clear the Cowboys and their fans still want Beckham. In fact, when Hilton was asked what he thought about the Cowboys going out and still potentially signing Beckham, Hilton didn’t sound opposed to it, and made it clear that he only has one goal now that he’s in Dallas.

“That’s great. I’m here to win a Super Bowl.” – TY Hilton, NFL.com

Hilton’s signing would seemingly rule the Cowboys out of their pursuit for Beckham, but that hasn’t been the case. While nothing has come of their contract talks, Dallas has reportedly continued to pursue Beckham. Beckham’s rehab from a torn ACL and his contract desires have kept him a free agent for the time being, that may be set to change at some point soon.

For now, the Cowboys will likely be content with their addition of Hilton, and it will be interesting to see how big of a role he has in their Week 15 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But if their passing game continues to be mired in mediocrity, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dallas make another pitch for Beckham to join them to close out the season.